Alleged Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra dummy caught in the wild

We have been covering tons, and I mean tons of Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks, and it seems we will continue to do so until Samsung officially announces its new Galaxy S flagship.

Rumors suggest that we are getting closer to the launch of new Samsung devices. It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will finally launch next week. Still, we will focus on the new iteration of the Galaxy S series that will allegedly arrive in February, as it was allegedly captured in some pictures.

We keep getting more and more leaks of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 devices. The latest batch shows us what seems to be a dummy model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and even though this isn’t the real deal, it gives us a very clear idea of the phone’s final design.

The alleged Galaxy S22 Ultra dummy images are courtesy of Twitter user @hypark22, and they arrive in two color variants. We can see Silver and Black color options and the water drop camera design on the back of both dummy units. If you look closely, you will also notice what seems to be the volume rocker and the placement of the slot that will house the S Pen.

Recent rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature great camera upgrades, which means that users will need tons of storage space to keep their pictures and video. And it seems that Samsung is already planning on giving its users more storage options. Rumors claim that Samsung may launch a Galaxy S22 Ultra variant with 1TB storage, which would be the first Samsung flagship device to pack this much storage since the Galaxy S10+ that launched back in 2019.

Via: GSM Arena

Via: SamMobile