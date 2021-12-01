Alleged Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks reveal rear camera design housing, heat dissipation components and more

We have received new information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The latest data reveals a possible camera housing design for the rear cameras of the complete Galaxy S22 lineup and the implementation of a VC soaking plate for heat dissipation in the Ultra variant.

New Samsung Galaxy S22 information has come to suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a different beast from anything we’ve seen before. The guys over at NotebookCheck have posted images of what seems to be the camera housing for each variant in the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.

The leaked images show us that the camera in the entry-level Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus models will look the same, while the camera in the Galaxy S22 Ultra will allegedly have a P-shaped camera housing, which makes us wonder if this will be the final design of the camera module in the S22 Ultra. Whatever the case, this may also be the housing of an early, pre-production component of the S22 Ultra, meaning that the final product may arrive with a different design.

Further, Ice Universe has also revealed that Samsung may feature new components to deal with thermal issues in the more powerful variant of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, as the “Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will use VC soaking plate for heat dissipation.”

A Vapor Chamber soaking plate is a type of high-efficiency thermal conductive material (usually made of copper) that uses the phase change of the working medium to quickly transfer heat. A VC soaking plate features excellent temperature uniformity performance, thermal conductivity, EMI shielding effectiveness, and more.

So, it seems that Samsung really has high expectations for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and its other Galaxy devices, as a report from The Elec also suggests that the company aims to get a 21.9 percent share of the global smartphone market in 2022.

“Samsung has an aggressive product launch timeline at the start of next year. It is planning to unveil Galaxy S21 Fan Edition at CES 2022, which will start on January 5.”

“In an Unpacked event in February, it will unveil its new Galaxy S22 series. The firm is aiming to ship 33 million units of the series __ 14 million units of Galaxy S22, 8 million units of Galaxy S22 Plus and 11 million units of Galaxy S22 Ultra.”

Source 1: NotebookCheck

Source 1: The Elec

Via: GSM Arena