Alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pricing and color variants have been revealed

December is here, and this means great news for all those who love Christmas season. However, it also means that we are getting closer to the possible announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This device has been receiving a decent amount of attention, as rumors suggest it may arrive in the first months of 2022. The latest leaked information reveals possible price tags and color options for the newest and most affordable member of the Galaxy S21 series.

According to new information spotted over at WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive with a €649 price tag in Europe. This will allegedly get you a new base model with 8GB RAM and 129GB storage. And if you want extra storage, get ready to pay €50 more for the 256GB storage option. This rumored price tag isn’t that hard to believe since we have to remember that these prices match the ones applied to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Suppose you were to make a price conversion from Euros to USD. In that case, you will find out that the starting price tag for the Galaxy S21 FE would go around the $735 price tag, but if you head over to Samsung or Amazon.com, you will find the Galaxy S20 FE with an original $700 price tag, without applying the latest savings. So, this means that we could see the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrive with the same $700 price tag.

The publication also posted tons of images of the alleged color options and design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which make us believe that we may get at least four color options to choose from, including White, Black, Pink, and Green. The rendered images look somewhat official, and the color options look very nice. However, we are still waiting for Samsung to reveal official information about the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE, so take this information with some salt until we receive some sort of official confirmation from Samsung.

Source: WinFuture

Via: GSM Arena