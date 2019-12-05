About a month ago we learned that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite might be available in three color options: Red, Silver, and Black.

Now, according to the alleged renders you see above and below, we’re finding out that the phone might bring back the headphone jack port.

Accompanying the renders you see above and below are a handful of alleged details about the phone. According to the report, the phone will feature a display between 6.5- and 6.7-inches.

In order to keep the costs down, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite may be powered by a 2018 processor. The Exynos 9810 chip (powering the Galaxy S9) cold be coupled with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. A triple-camera setup is also rumored to be part of the package.

Source: 91mobiles