When Redmi took the stage in March, it was expected to launch a regular and a Pro variant of its next Note series. However, the company announced two Redmi Note 9 Pro models with no news of the regular variant.

Now, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has appeared on TENAA listing. The rear design is very similar to the Note 9 Pro phones. It sports a quad-camera setup alongside a fingerprint scanner at the back.

It is seen featuring a punch-hole display with the camera module located at the top-left corner of the display. Leaked specifications include a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD screen, a 4,920mAh battery, a 2Ghz octa-core processor, 3GB to 6GB of RAM, and 32GB to 128GB of expandable storage.

The phone is expected to be launched soon.

Source: TENAA