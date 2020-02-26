The OPPO Find X2 is expected to be unveiled on March 6, and, while the Find X2 Pro was relatively silent until recently, it is expected to accompany the basic model. You can catch up on everything we know so far concerning the two devices in our comprehensive rumor round-up.

Adding to the above is the renders you see above and below (X2), as well as at the bottom of the post (X2 Pro), allegedly being official OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro renders.

In addition to showing off the color options, two per each device, with black being common, we get a glimpse at the differences between the two around the back.

Remember, the OPPO Find X2 Pro is expected to feature a periscope-style telephoto lens that will bring 60x digital zoom capability, in addition to the 48-megapixel IMX689 image sensor from Sony.

By contrast, the non-Pro version is rumored to pack a 48-megapixel main camera assisted by a 13-megapixel and an 8-megapixel unit.

While there is no render of the front of the Find X2 Pro, the Find X2 is clearly showing the punch-hole camera, which contradicts earlier rumors of dual-selfie shooters. Or maybe the two shooters are reserved for the X2 Pro, but everything will become clear on March 6.





Source: Slashleaks (1)(2)