OnePlus, earlier this year, announced that it will only release one flagship this year and confirmed that it won’t announce the OnePlus 9T, possibly due to the chip shortage. However, it still looks like OnePlus might announce the OnePlus 9RT, successor to its cheapest smartphone of the OnePlus 9 series, in select markets. Previous reports have suggested that the smartphone will run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 and will be announced on October 15th. Ahead of the rumored release, an alleged device from OnePlus with the model number MT2110, possibly the unreleased OnePlus 9RT, has popped up on Geekbench revealing its specifications.

According to the Geekbench result, the OnePlus 9RT will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 12 GB RAM. Contrary to the previous report, which claimed the smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 870 chipset, Geekbench benchmarks claim it will run on the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Snapdragon 888 is an octa-core processor that has one 2.84GHz clock speed processor, three 2.42GHz clock speed cores, and four 1.80GHz clock speed cores and comes with Adreno 660 GPU.

Other than the chipset, the OnePlus 9RT has been rumored to feature the same 120Hz Refresh rate AMOLED display as in the latest OnePlus flagships. It will also likely feature the same 4,500mAh battery and support for 65W charging. However, rumors do suggest that it will bring the 50MP Sony IMX766 as its main shooter.

    OnePlus still hasn’t announced the release date of the smartphone. But even if they do, the smartphone is expected to re30main exclusive to the Indian and Chinese markets. The smartphone isn’t expected to debut in the United States, though you never know with OnePlus. We will share more details as and when available.

