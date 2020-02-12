OnePlus Logo
Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in under two months. Hence, leaks have started coming in for the devices.

OnePlus 8 Geekbench listing

A device named OnePlus “Galilei IN2025” was spotted on the listing site. It is believed to be the OnePlus 8. The handset scored 4,276 in the single-core test and 12,541 in the multi-core test.

According to the listing, OnePlus 8 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. However, more RAM variants are expected to hit the market. It will run Android 10 out of the box.

Source: MySmartPrice

You May Also Like

Today’s deals on Amazon include products from Dell, Lenovo and more

Amazon keeps on delivering great discounts on several products. Today we have Dell’s 24-inch gaming monitor, Bose’s QuietComfort 35 headphones and more

Best Galaxy S20 cases to buy

Are you planning to pick one of the Galaxy S20 series phones? Check out our list of best cases for your next flagship.

HMD cancels participation at MWC 2020

HMD Global joins Sony, Vivo, MediaTek, Facebook, and Nvidia among other brands that have backed out of MWC 2020.