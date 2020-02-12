OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in under two months. Hence, leaks have started coming in for the devices.

OnePlus 8 Geekbench listing

A device named OnePlus “Galilei IN2025” was spotted on the listing site. It is believed to be the OnePlus 8. The handset scored 4,276 in the single-core test and 12,541 in the multi-core test.

According to the listing, OnePlus 8 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. However, more RAM variants are expected to hit the market. It will run Android 10 out of the box.

Source: MySmartPrice