Late March or April is the timeframe where reports expect OnePlus to announce the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro duo of smartphones. Other reports suggest that it will have an official water resistance rating, something new for OnePlus, and now we’re getting a look at one of the potential upcoming color options.

Purple, as you can see above, or violet, but still along those lines. Additionally you can spot the triple camera system at the top, with the LED flash underneath, and a neat OnePlus 5G branding at the bottom. The stickers and labels have been covered up for obvious reasons.

Source: Slashleaks