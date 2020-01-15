HUAWEI is expected to unveil the HUAWEI P40 and P40 Pro models at an upcoming event, if history is of any indication, in Paris, around March-April.

We’ve seen and heard a lot about the P40 Pro, but the P40 was, so far, shy to reveal itself, or any details.

The render you see above has been published by the folks at 91mobiles, and is allegedly an official HUAWEI P40 render.

While somewhat dark, it reveals a flat display with a dual-selfie camera setup inside an oval, pill-shaped punch hole. On the back, however, in a new arrangement (similar to the one on the upcoming Galaxy S20), there are three Leica cameras.

Specs-wise the P40 is expected to pack a Kirin 990 chipset with 5G capabilities. The phone will likely launch, like the Mate 30 Pro, with AOSP-based EMUI 10 without Google Mobile services.

Source: 91mobiles