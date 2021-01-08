Nokia 6.3 renders

Nokia is prepping to launch its next iteration in the 6-series and 7-series. The battery capacities of both Nokia 6.3 (could be called Nokia 6.4) and Nokia 7.3 (could be called Nokia 7.4) were recently launched online as they were spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification website. Now, alleged renders of the Nokia 6.3 have appeared online. The tipster has also revealed some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It could rock a 6.45-inch flat display, and come with a 3.5mm port as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The latest development comes from the noted tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, who took to Voice to share the images of an upcoming Nokia smartphone, which he claims to be the Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 6.4. He says that the moniker isn’t confirmed as HMD Global hasn’t been consistent with the naming scheme of Nokia smartphones. However, this phone is said to be the successor of the Nokia 6.2.

As for the design, it appears to have a waterdrop notch to house the selfie shooter. There is a noticeable chin at the bottom while the edges have minimal bezels. On the back, the smartphone could how’s a quad rear camera setup arranged in a circular camera module. Below the module, there is an oval shaped flash as well. The phone may measure 164.9×76.8×9.2mm. 

The Nokia 6.3 is seen sporting a headphone jack on the top edge. The volume rockers and the power button, which also seems to house the fingerprint sensor are present on the right edge. As per the tipster, the Nokia 6.3 is “a pretty solid mid-range Nokia phone is expected to unveil no later than April.”

Nokia 6.3 was earlier reported to sport a quad rear camera setup with ZEISS optics. Later, reports claimed that it could come with a 24MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth, and macro sensors. A recent report also revealed that the smartphone will pack a 4,500mAh battery.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
