LG V60 ThinQ alleged render has appeared online. It gives us our first clear look at the upcoming device. The render reveals a waterdrop notch display. Hence, the smartphone will come equipped with a single selfie shooter. For reference, LG V50s had dual front-facing cameras.

The earpiece in the top bezels appears to be a bit wider than usual. It could indicate the presence of dual speakers. The LG V60 ThinQ is tipped to feature a four-channel microphone system.

The smartphone may is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup. One of the cameras may have support for optical image stabilization as well.

The V60 ThinQ is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

Source: Android Headlines