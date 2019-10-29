Alleged LG G Pad 8 renders leak, suggest a budget tablet

A tablet believed to be the upcoming LG G Pad 8 has been leaked, as seen in the images above and below, accompanied by some hardware details. The tablet should be, according to the report, launched soon, and its price will be roughly around $365, or the equivalent of Rs 26,000.

The main camera on the back, as per the report, should be an 8MP shooter, while the front-facer is expected to be a 5MP unit. Other details are scarce at the moment, but we expect to hear more as we’re getting closer to the launch.