Apple is heavily rumored to launch a successor to the iPhone SE – tentatively called iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 – in March. After appearing in concepts and leaked renders galore, an alleged hands-on video showcasing the upcoming Apple device has now surfaced online.

The phone, which is claimed to be the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, is shown flaunting a familiar design that appears to be an amalgam of the iPhone 8 and the iPhone SE’s flat sides. It has pretty thick bezels and the signature Touch ID home button at the bottom.

Over at the back, the upcoming iPhone appears to sport a glass build similar to that of the iPhone XR and has a single rear camera. Excerpt for the flat edges, the whole design falls in line with what previous leaks and reports have said. However, just for caution, do process this video with the proverbial pinch of salt.

Source: Sparrow News

