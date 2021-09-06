Apple is tipped to announce the iPhone 13 lineup this month. If certain leaks are to be believed, the Cupertino giant will announce the iPhone 13 series on September 14, with pre-orders starting on the 17th of the same month. Ahead of the launch, a video (now deleted) has surfaced on the web showcasing the official Apple silicone cases for the “iPhone 13 Pro Max,” allegedly confirming the naming scheme for this year’s iPhone lineup.

The video was originally shared by @PinkDon1 on Twitter, but the video was removed later. It’s has been since re-shared multiple times on the social network (one tweet embedded above). It shows a batch of black silicone cases in white boxes, held together by elastic bands, with the labels reading “‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max Silicone Case” and “MagSafe” branding beneath it. The video seems to be sourced from an Apple warehouse containing stacks and stacks of iPhone 13 Pro Max cases, suggesting Apple is ready to ship the upcoming smartphone.

One more interesting takeaway from the video is indeed sticking with the “13” naming scheme. A survey conducted earlier this year suggested that the “13” name will drive users away from the 2021 iPhone – due to the whole unlucky superstition around the 13 digit — but it seems Apple hasn’t been affected by the decision. If the video is to be believed, Apple will launch the 2021 iPhone as iPhone 13 and not iPhone 12s.

iPhone 13 Pro models will reportedly feature a 120Hz ProMotion display panel. The new iPhone series will pack in larger camera sensors, with the ability to record Portrait mode and ProRes videos. The 2021 iPhone lineup could also pack a faster A15 Bionic processor and even feature an Always-On display.

What are your expectations from the iPhone 13 lineup? Will the superstitious “13” name deter you from buying the next iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors