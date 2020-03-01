The image you see above is allegedly depicting the HUAWEI P40 Pro. There’s little to no proof that this is actually the case, aside from the title of the original Baidu post.

Working with that “alleged” in mind, we can clearly see that there’s a huge pill-shaped, oval punch hole, that’s larger than it would be necessary to house two front-facing cameras.

Maybe HUAWEI will be moving the entire notch inside a punch hole, hence the need for such a large cutout? It does, however, seem to be consistent with an earlier leak, depicting the regular model, P40, sans Pro. Also, this P40 Pro render.

Additionally, you can see that the display is curved both at the corners, and also around the edges. It doesn’t seem to wrap around as much as the Mate 30 Pro does, but it is clearly visible that it goes beyond the sides.

HUAWEI is expected to announce the P40 and P40 Pro duo at a special event in Paris on March 26.

Source: Baidu

Via: Slashleaks