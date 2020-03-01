Author
Tags

The image you see above is allegedly depicting the HUAWEI P40 Pro. There’s little to no proof that this is actually the case, aside from the title of the original Baidu post.

Working with that “alleged” in mind, we can clearly see that there’s a huge pill-shaped, oval punch hole, that’s larger than it would be necessary to house two front-facing cameras.

Maybe HUAWEI will be moving the entire notch inside a punch hole, hence the need for such a large cutout? It does, however, seem to be consistent with an earlier leak, depicting the regular model, P40, sans Pro. Also, this P40 Pro render.

Additionally, you can see that the display is curved both at the corners, and also around the edges. It doesn’t seem to wrap around as much as the Mate 30 Pro does, but it is clearly visible that it goes beyond the sides.

HUAWEI is expected to announce the P40 and P40 Pro duo at a special event in Paris on March 26.

Source: Baidu
Via: Slashleaks

You May Also Like

Samsung closes down factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus

SARS-CoV-2 strikes against Samsung again as the tech giant had to shut down one of its factories due to one worker testing positive for the coronavirus.

Say goodbye to Cortana if you are using Microsoft’s Android launcher

Cortana will lose abilities like playing music or control smart home devices, but, most importantly, Microsoft will be removing Cortana from its Android launcher.

Have a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note8? You won’t get Android 10

Users of the 2017 Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note8 smartphones will not get the Android 10 update, at least not through official channels