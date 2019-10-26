Alleged Huawei Nova 6 5G renders reveal S10+ like double punch-hole

Huawei announced the Nova 5 earlier this year in June, together with the Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i, but apparently a Nova 6 5G is on its way, according to a recent report. Said report also leaks the above alleged render of the device, which reveals a double punch-hole, similar to the one on the Galaxy S10+.

Rumor has it the Nova 6 5G could be unveiled in December, and it will sport two selfie cameras, hence the need for the pill-shaped oval punch hole. Around the back we’re seeing either three cameras and a ToF sensor (in which case it will be marketed as a quad-camera phone), or three cameras and a laser auto-focus. Also, as the name implies, the phone will have 5G capabilities. The report mentions the possibility of it coming in pair with a classic, 4G Nova 6.