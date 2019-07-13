Alleged Huawei Mate 30 Pro display leaks, shows off curve, notch

After seeing the alleged backplate of the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro, and its circular camera cutout, we’ve also seen this week what was claimed to be a screen protector for the device, showing off what seems to be a very curved display on the edges.

Today’s leak comes from Weibo and it purportedly describes the display of the Mate 30 Pro. We’re seeing the same supercurve and a slightly smaller notch, with six cutouts, five of which larger, and a tiny one on top. One is also square shaped. This is where the speaker, front-facer, and face recognition hardware will be housed, and it looks like it features the same amount of cutouts, and possibly the same hardware components, like the Mate 20 Pro predecessor.

The Mate 30 Pro is expected in October, with a 6.71-inch QHD+ OLED display, Kirin 985 processor, possibly Balong 5000 modem for 5G capabilities, and a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging and support for 10W reverse wireless charging.