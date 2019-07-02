The Huawei Mate 20 Pro from last year brought is the first square camera arrangement, with three cameras positioned in an L-shape, and the LED flash completing the square. A glass back panel recently leaked (picture above), and it is claimed to belong to the upcoming Mate 30 Pro. If the leak is legit, it shows a round cutout for the camera system, reminding us of the Nokia Lumia 1020, and its Oreo-like camera hump.

The reason for the change — from square to round — could be purely aesthetic, or it could be functional. If it’s aesthetics Huawei is looking for, the Chinese manufacturer will likely want to differentiate itself from other flagship smartphones that will likely sport a square camera arrangement, like the upcoming iPhone 11. However, knowing Huawei, and its focus on delivering exceptional camera performance, it might bring some new features or functionalities to the table.

While the future of the Mate 30-series is still in question, depending on the ban and where the U.S. wants to go with it, we can expect it to either run Android or Hongmeng OS, and be powered by the next-generation Kirin 985 or 990 chipset, which usually debuts with Mate smartphones.