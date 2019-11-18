Author
The Honor V30 5G, and possibly an Aston Martin Special Edition version, is coming on November 26. While we’ve heard rumors of a dual-punch-hole display, and we’ve even seen alleged real-life pictures of the device, here’s a set of leaked press renders for the upcoming device.

In case you needed more confirmation, 91mobiles have published the images above and below, confirming earlier chatter. Slim to almost imperceptible bezels, dual-selfie cameras inside the oval pill-shaped punch hole.

The back features an interesting camera arrangement and rumor has it the main camera will be a 60MP unit. Other possible specs include the Kirin 990 SoC flagship chip, with the 5G modem incorporated, 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge support, but an LCD panel instead of an OLED display.

We’ll keep an eye out for further details to surface until the official unveiling next week.

Source: 91mobiles

