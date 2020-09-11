Apple is merely weeks away from the launch of new iPhones, and if the leaks are anything to go by, we might get four new iPhones 12 models this time around. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 12 series will look a lot like the iPhone 11 trio, with the only key design change being flat edges similar to the iPhone 4. We’ve seen the predictions come to life in the form of concept-based renders, but now, we might finally have a clear look at the design. Noted Apple leakster EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) has shared a hands-on video showing what he claims to be the chassis of an iPhone 12 Pro.

Here it is! Official iPhone 12 Pro chassis leak. Confirms mostly same camera with new LiDAR placement, flat sides, magnet cutouts & smart connector-like 5G antenna? This seems to confirm the 6.1 Pro model will get LiDAR too. October can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/YifSX7SWxh — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) September 11, 2020

The rear panel of the iPhone 12 Pro’s chassis shown in the video looks almost identical to the iPhone 11 Pro’s. But there is one key difference – the presence of a LiDAR sensor similar to the one we saw on the new iPad Pro that made its debut earlier this year. The size of the cutout for the LiDAR sensor is identical to what we’ve seen so far in leaked renders, and the and its dimensions are almost similar to that of the LED flash. The iPhone 12 Pro’s camera lens and LED flash placement are exactly the same as that of its predecessor, while the LiDAR sensor sits in the bottom right corner.

Yeah — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020

Notably, we again see that the iPhone 12 series’ sides will be flat. Plus, a quick look at the underside also shows the spot for a wireless charging coil. The device shown in the video is allegedly the vanilla iPhone 12 Pro, and it is being speculated that the larger 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro model will also rock the same design. The mic hole has also reduced in size and the metallic mesh beneath it is reportedly gone. Prolific Apple leakster Jon Prosser also confirmed that the chassis shown in the video is a correct representation of the iPhone 12 Pro.