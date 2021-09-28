September is almost gone, and we still haven’t received an official launch date for the Google Pixel 6 series. We know that Google will hold an event on October 5, but don’t expect to see the new smartphones, as this event would focus on Nest, Travel, and Map products, according to XDA-Developers’ Mishaal Rahman. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t have new information about the upcoming Pixel devices, as a new leak reveals their possible pricing and color names.

We have been getting lots of rumors about the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series in the last couple of weeks. Some of this information reveals massive camera upgrades and several new features. However, the latest leak suggests that the Pixel 6 may arrive with a €649 price tag, while the Pixel 6 Pro could start at €899. M. Brandon Lee revealed this information from This is Tech Today, citing a source working for a major retailer in Europe. However, things got more interesting as 9to5Google was also able to confirm these prices with one of its sources in Europe.

In contrast, the Pixel 5 started selling for €629 in Europe, meaning that there’s just a €20 difference between last year’s model and the new Google Pixel 6. And we can’t complain about the extra €250 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro, as this will let you get a telephoto sensor, UWB connectivity, a display with 120Hz refresh rates, and more. Still, you must remember that last year’s Pixel 5 pricing was different from the one we received in the US, as these models featured mmWave 5G support, so take this information with some salt.

This Tech Today also mentions that the Google Pixel 6 may arrive in Carbon and Fog, allegedly the names for the black and green color variants. But, unfortunately, there’s no information about the possible names of the other color variants, which include red, silver, and gold.

Source This is Tech Today

Via 9to5Google