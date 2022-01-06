Alleged Galaxy S22 unboxing video possibly reveals line-up

It seems we won’t have to wait until next month to check out the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series, as a recent video posted by YouTube channel Unbox Therapy reveals what seem to be dummy units of the complete Galaxy S22 lineup. Unfortunately, the video was taken down, but it has been re-uploaded by others, so you can still get to see what could be the final design of the new Galaxy S flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is inching closer to a possible launch that could be scheduled to take place late next month. However, you don’t need to wait that long to feast your eyes on the new design of the latest devices. The video was initially posted on Unbox Therapy’s YouTube Channel, only to be taken down shortly after, but that gave other users enough time to download the video and re-upload it to their channels. So don’t worry; you can still see the video of what seems to be dummy units of the Galaxy S22 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus models arrive with a similar design to the one we received with the current Galaxy S21 lineup, so there is no real surprise. Both devices feature a glossy design that keeps last year’s rounded Contour Cut Camera that now matches the same color as the rest of its body. However, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a completely different beast. This model drops the rounded corners and cut corner cut camera module in favor of a water drop camera layout that sits flush with the case and says goodbye to gloss, as this baby comes in a matte finish.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus are expected to feature slightly smaller displays, as they could arrive with 6.1 and 6.55-inch panels, which are one and 1.5-inches smaller than the ones we find in the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. Cameras are also supposed to be the same on both models, as they would arrive with a primary 50MP camera.

The higher-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will allegedly arrive with a massive 108MP primary camera with a Super Clear lens that is expected to give users better images with reduced flare and reflection. In addition, this camera could also come with a 12MP Ultrawide, a 10MP 3X telephoto, and a 10MP periscope lens, but one of the best changes is that this new model would also hold the S Pen stylus in its chassis.

Via: MacRumors