The Black Shark 3 will be announced next week on March 3, but we already have some pieces of the puzzle we can put together. We heard about the 90Hz display and 12GB of RAM, among other things, and now we’re taking a look at what is allegedly its camera setup on the back.

The image above was posted to China’s Weibo and claimed to depict the camera setup on the back of the Black Shark 3. While details concerning the shooters are scarce, the triangular arrangement seems to mimic the skull theme the company has been using on its Black Shark wallpapers.

A microphone hole seems to be present at the top, while the LED flash is underneath the bottom camera. It’s a different take on triple-camera arrangement, though we’ve seen triangle shapes on many phones, including the iPhone 11.

Source: Weibo

