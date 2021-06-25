Windows 11 is here, and Microsoft is bringing a wide range of features with it as the latest OS aims to boost performance. Windows updates are 40 percent smaller and more efficient as they now happen in the background. Microsoft is focusing on making Windows simpler with the latest OS. Moreover, as per a support document, Microsoft will require all Windows 11 PCs except desktops to have a front-facing webcam starting from 2023. On the other hand, Windows 11 will also need a Precision touchpad.

Starting with the front-facing webcam bit, all Windows 11 PCs except desktops will require a front-facing webcam. For reference, Microsoft defines a “desktop PC” as a device in a tower case without any display outputs. Hence, every laptop and convertibles, and all-in-one PCs will need a webcam if they want to run Windows 11. Looking at the environment we live in today, with work-from-home and remote meetings being the norm, webcams are necessary. Hence, it’s fair to consider a webcam a requirement.

Moreover, it is just not the requirement of a camera. Windows 11 will require that the front-facing webcams support HD resolution, auto white balance, and auto exposure. The new conditions apply to the new Windows 11 PCs being made after this date. Therefore, your current PC should be fine without a webcam too.

Secondly, you’re going to need a Precision touchpad on Windows 11. While most of the modern laptops have Precision touchpads, some of the older laptops might not have the feature. Such PCs won’t be able to upgrade to Windows 11, as per Microsoft’s documentation. To find out if your laptop has a precision touchpad, go to Start > Settings > Devices > Touchpad. For those wondering, a precision touchpad isn’t a particular type of touchpad. Instead, it is a touchpad that supports Microsoft’s standardized drivers for a consistent, smooth, accurate, and responsive pointing experience.

Via: XDA-Developers