All three 2020 iPhones will support 5G, analyst suggests

The story of the 5G iPhone is filled with mysteries and unanswered questions. There were rumors that the first 5G iPhones will launch in 2020, then reports popped up suggesting the opposite, placing the timeframe for 2021. Then Apple and Qualcomm solved their issues and entered into a supplier agreement, and, more recently, Apple acquired Intel’s 5G smartphone modem chip business.

Now a new report, based on Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction, suggests that all three 2020 iPhones will support 5G. This is a new theory even if we disregard the above chain of events, as only two 2020 iPhones were initially predicted, back in June, to support 5G.

Kuo also says the next year’s Apple phones will feature significant design changes, and come in 6.7-inch, 5.4-inch, and 6.1-inch screen sizes. In terms of network compatibility, Kuo says the new models will support both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands to be able to operate on U.S. networks. Additionally, for China could only feature sub-6GHz spectrum support, meaning that Apple could charge less for these phones.