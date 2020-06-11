Sony shattered a few streaming records today, and rightfully so. Concluding the Future Of Gaming – PlayStation 5 Game Reveal online event, Sony gave us our first detailed look at its highly anticipated console – the PlayStation 5. But before that, we saw an almost hour-long compilation of all the games coming to Sony’s next-gen console, and also the accessories that come with it.

PlayStation 5 games

Starting with the games, here’s the full list of titles showcased or teased today:

Games from SIE Worldwide Studios

and second-party partners Games from third-party publishers and developers Bugsnax (Young Horses) Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) DEATHLOOP (Bethesda) Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games

/ Japan Studio) Ghostwire: Tokyo (Bethesda) Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games

/ XDEV) Godfall (Gearbox Publishing /

Counterplay Games) Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital) Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla

Games) Grand Theft Auto V and Grand

Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games) Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles

Morales (Insomniac Games) HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

(Insomniac Games) JETT : The Far Shore (Superbrothers) Returnal (Housemarque / XDEV) Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Ember

Lab) Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo

Digital / XDEV) Little Devil Inside (Neostream

Interactive) NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts) Oddworld Soulstorm (Oddworld Inhabitants) Pragmata (Capcom) Project Athia (Square Enix/Luminous Productions) Resident Evil Village (Capcom) Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive

/ Heart Machine) Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio) Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing

/ Norsfell) The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)

PlayStation 5 accessories

Coming to the accessories, Sony announced a media remote, a wireless headset, a charging dock, and more accessories for the PlayStation 5. Here’s a quick look at all of them with pictures:

DualSense Charging Station

The DualSense Charging Station will charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers at once, which is extremely convenient. Plus, it finally removes the hassle of dealing with wires once and for all, and that is something gamers will appreciate universally.

PULSE 3D wireless headset

The Pulse 3D Wireless headset for the PlayStation 5 feature two noise-canceling microphones and are claimed to provide 3D audio support. Sony had not yet elaborated on how 3D audio will come to life, but we suspect it is all about providing an immersive experience.

HD Camera

The HD camera attachment has two 1080p camera lenses that will allow players to livestream their gaming sessions. However, we are yet to hear more about its capability, if it will come bundled with the PlayStation, and other key attributes.

Media Remote

As the name itself makes it abundantly clear, the minimalist Media Remote will let users navigate through the UI and access streaming services. It also has a built-in mic, which means it will possibly be used to control the software with voice commands via an AI assistant.

Source: Sony (PRNewsWire)