In the wake of lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus epidemic, almost all smartphone makers have suspended production activities in India. Samsung has closed its largest production facility in the world, which is located in Noida near the national capital.

Samsung has also announced a nationwide shutdown of its operations. OPPO and Vivo have halted the production of smartphones in India until March 25th. Realme, the OPPO spin-off brand, has also stopped its smartphone production in the country indefinitely.

Xiaomi, too, has announced that it will follow the government’s mandate, and will likely shut down all of its seven production facilities in the country soon. Lastly, Motorola and LG have also put a brake on smartphone manufacturing activities in the country. 

