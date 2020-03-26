iPhone production
Up next
Author
Tags

As an effort to isolate the coronavirus, the Indian government has called a nationwide lockdown. Hence, companies like Realme, Redmi, and Vivo have postponed their launch events. Now, according to a report, Apple’s iPhone production has also been suspended.

Foxconn has ceased operation until April 14. “Foxconn and Wistron Corp. have suspended production at their India plants, which include the assembly of some Apple Inc. iPhone models, in order to comply with a nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Foxconn said in a statement to Bloomberg.

If the lockdown is suspended as scheduled, the production could be resumed on April 15.

Source: Bloomberg

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 with AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery launched

The price hasn’t been announced yet.
best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi 10 to launch in India on March 31

Pre-orders begin on March 31.

Apple and BMW allegedly working on CarKey iPhone feature

Based on evidence found inside the iOS 14 code, Apple is allegedly working with BMW to become the first carmaker to support the CarKey iPhone feature.