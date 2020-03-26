As an effort to isolate the coronavirus, the Indian government has called a nationwide lockdown. Hence, companies like Realme, Redmi, and Vivo have postponed their launch events. Now, according to a report, Apple’s iPhone production has also been suspended.

Foxconn has ceased operation until April 14. “Foxconn and Wistron Corp. have suspended production at their India plants, which include the assembly of some Apple Inc. iPhone models, in order to comply with a nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Foxconn said in a statement to Bloomberg.

If the lockdown is suspended as scheduled, the production could be resumed on April 15.

Source: Bloomberg