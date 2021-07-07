We have been expecting to get LTPO displays in an iPhone for quite a while, and it seems that we are finally going to get this feature in the Pro models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. This means that the more expensive models will finally be able to deliver 120Hz refresh rates, while the more affordable options will remain with 60Hz refresh rate displays. Now, we can’t really blame Apple, as Samsung is responsible for not producing enough displays for Cupertino. However, it seems that 120Hz refresh rates will make it to every single variant in the iPhone 14 lineup, as LG may be getting ready to supply Apple with the necessary LTPO panels next year.

According to the Korean media outlet, The Elec, LG could start providing Apple with LTPO displays for next year’s iPhone 14 lineup. LG could be in talks with Avaco to get the necessary LTPO panel-making equipment. However, it would still have to wait for Apple’s approval for the production line. In other words, Avaco can’t start shipping equipment to LG’s plants until Apple approves.

Now, if LG gets its way, it may be capable of making more than enough STOP panels to supply Apple’s non-Pro iPhone 14 variants, meaning that it could also take some of the orders for next year’s Pro variants. This would also be a great opportunity for Apple to stop depending so much on Samsung’s products, as it would help Cupertino to diversify its supply partners further.

Now, remember that these new Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide panels will help the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro models be more power-efficient. It would also allow them to get always-on displays finally. And if these panels make it to every iPhone 14 variant next year, we could get the same features in the more affordable variants.

Source The Elec

Via GSM Arena