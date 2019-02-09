These are all the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ colors

We have published a comprehensive rumor/leak round-up on the Galaxy S10 models. Go check that out to find out everything there is to know about the phones before they make their official debut. You’ll find specs, prices, and other relevant information in there. Today we’re looking at all the colors the three phones will be available in, courtesy of Ishan Agarwal.

These are all renders we’ve previously seen. They have been combined in an easy to glance at collage, so you know what to expect. We have the Galaxy S10e colors first. From left to right: Canary Yellow — and its probable attempt to counter the iPhone Xr –, Black, Green/Turquoise, and White.

Below that you can see the Galaxy S10 colors on the left. The Galaxy S10+ colors are on the right. Both models will arrive with the same shades. These are (from top to bottom), Black, Green/Turquoise, and White. There’s a rumor that claims a Blue version will come out at a later date. Maybe that will be exclusive to the 5G version that’s been rumored.

Samsung will definitely reveal all there is to know at its February 20 launch event. We’ll, of course, report back with all the details from San Francisco.