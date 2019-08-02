Android

All Galaxy Note10 models will use Exynos chips, except Verizon units

In an interesting turn of events, Evan Blass is dropping some serious information related to the upcoming Galaxy Note10 series. It was believed that Samsung will continue using Exynos chips worldwide and Qualcomm processors in the US, specifically the latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 Plus, but, apparently, that’s no longer the case.

According to Blass, there will be a single Qualcomm-powered Galaxy Note10 model, and that’s the one Verizon will carry in the US. Even the other carriers in the United States will reportedly get the Exynos 9825 unit. What’s even more interesting is that the Verizon model will use the Snapdragon 855, and not the 855 Plus.

This, however, should be not a concern for those in the US who have not experienced an Exynos-powered unit before. Samsung’s own chip at worst equals the Qualcomm processor, if not, arguably bests it in some usage scenarios. Of course, nothing is official until Wednesday, when Samsung will officially unveil the Note10 family.

