This is what a real all display screen looks like, the Samsung Galaxy A8s

Not so long ago, we found out that Samsung has developed new technology that would give us a smartphone with all screen display without the use of a notch. We also heard that the Samsung Galaxy S10 had a chance of introducing this feature. Now, the company has teased the Samsung Galaxy A8s during its latest event in China.

During the launch of the Galaxy A9s and Galaxy A6s, the Korean giant has teased the Samsung Galaxy A8s. according to Ice Universe, this smartphone would have a hole in its display to place the camera. No notches are in sight and it would be a true all display smartphone. We’re not sure of the placement of the hole in the device’s screen or if it will automatically hide when on YouTube or Netflix or other types of media. What we do know, is that this looks very interesting, and if you don’t mind the notch, a tiny hole on the screen won’t be a problem.