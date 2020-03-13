Author
We finally start receiving good news that have to do with the coronavirus. It seems that China is already getting over this issue. Some factories are already starting to work regularly, and Apple will be reopening its stores in China.

Apple has confirmed to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, that all 42 Apple Stores in China will open on Friday. These stores starting closing since January to prevent the spread of the virus. Now, Apple sales haven’t been that great recently because of the coronavirus, but at least they are getting ready for the new devices that will come in a not so distant future. Now, Apple Stores in the US are already starting to limit try-ons to customers to avoid infections.

