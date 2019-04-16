All 2019 iPhones to have triple-cameras, including the iPhone XIR?

The story of Apple’s 2019 iPhones, especially related to the alleged adoption of a triple-camera setup, has an interesting evolution. Initially it was rumored that only the premium model, the iPhone 11 Max (or iPhone XI Max) will have three cameras. Then the story developed and different sources weighed in to what became generally accepted as not one, but at least two iPhones this year to feature triple-camera setups.

In a recent turn of events, we are now learning from an “unconfirmed source” that all 2019 iPhones will have triple-cameras. Yes, that includes the standard iPhone 11 (iPhone XI), the iPhone 11 Max (iPhone XI Max), and even the lower-end iPhone 11r (iPhone XIR).

If this rumor turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see how much of a price bump this will mean, as Apple’s iPhone are already expensive smartphones to begin with. If the lower-end, cheaper model, the R, will also adopt three main shooters on the back, that might make it a more expensive, less affordable option. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear more about this.