The biggest news to come out of the Apple September 12 event is probably not the trio of new iPhones. As exciting as the smartphones might be, the new Apple Watch Series 4 has medical features now. Presented as the first device to offer over-the-counter electrocardiogram (ECG) readings, the Apple Watch Series 4 is FDA-approved for ECG readouts and atrial fibrillation detection and alerts.

Ex Google+ executive Vic Gundotra, now CEO of AliveCor, doesn’t seem to agree. After getting FDA approval at the end of 2017 for an Apple Watch band (photo above) that can generate ECG readouts, AliveCor also has a product that attaches to a smartphone, among others.

“We were watching [the announcement], and we were surprised. It was amazing, it was like us being on stage, with the thing we’ve been doing for 7 years“, he told Business Insider. “Also when they said they were first to go over-the-counter, we were surprised. Apple doesn’t like to admit they copy anyone, even in the smallest things. Their own version of alternative facts“, said Gundotra.

He added that while Apple’s solution for an ECG costs $399 and will be available later this year, AliveCor products are already available at a fraction of the price. “We love that Apple is validating AFib; just wait until you see what AliveCor is going to do next. We were a great restaurant in a remote section of town, and someone just opened a giant restaurant right next to us, bringing a lot more attention“, he added.