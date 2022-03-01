Alienware’s X17 R1, Samsung Galaxy Chromebooks and more products are on sale

We start today’s deals with the Alienware x17 R1, which is currently receiving a 19 percent discount that translates to $450 savings. This means that you can get this new and amazing laptop for $1,930. It comes packed with a large 17.3-inch FHD display capable of 360Hz refresh rates. Unfortunately, it lacks touch input. Inside this beast, you will find an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM 1TB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics.

You can opt for the smaller Alienware x15 R1 model that features a smaller 15.6-inch FHD non-touch display that will also deliver 360Hz refresh rates. This model is now selling for $2,000 after receiving a $550 discount. You also get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and better graphics with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 GPU.

Savings are also available on several Samsung laptops, starting with the Galaxy Chromebook 2, which is now available for $549 after getting a 31 percent discount. This will let you get a new laptop with a 13.3-inch display, Intel Core i3 processor, 128GB storage space, and 8GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 usually sells for $800, which means you can currently pick one up and save $251. However, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 with an Intel Celeron Processor, 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM for just $399, which means $100 savings if you’re interested.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Laptop is also on sale, and this option goes for $250 after getting a $50 discount that represents 17 percent savings. This model comes packed with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage. Just don’t expect this to be a powerful beast.

Other deals feature the Corsair M65 RGB Elite that goes for $48.19 after getting an $11.80 discount or get the higher-end Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Wireless that is now available for $110 after receiving $20 savings. And if you’re interested in podcasting, you can also check out the PreSonus Revelator USB Condenser Microphone that gets a $50 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $130.