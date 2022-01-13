Alienware’s m15 R4 gaming laptop, the latest Razer Blade 15, and more devices are on sale

You can currently save big bucks on several gaming laptops, starting with the Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop that is now available for $2,000 after a $176 discount over at Amazon.com. This model comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 300Hz rapid refresh rates. Inside this beast, you will get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 graphics. The laptop comes in Lunar Light, and it will run on Windows 10, but don’t worry. You will easily be able to upgrade this laptop to the latest version of Windows.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop is also on sale, and you can purchase yours for $2,300 after a $300 discount. This model is also powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, and you also get 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. However, this laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display capable of 360Hz refresh rates. If you don’t want to spend that much on your new Razer Blade 15 Advanced, you can also purchase yours at the Microsoft Store, where you can get your new laptop starting at $1,800 as it is receiving up to $800 savings. A more affordable option comes as the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop that comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz, 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM.

Alienware m15 R4 Razer Blade 15 Advanced LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor

You can also score interesting savings on some monitors, starting with the LG UHD 27-inch monitor that is currently receiving a $53 discount, which leaves this option for $397. The LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor is also on sale on its 27-inch model, and you can purchase yours for $277 after a 31 percent discount that will get you $123 savings. In addition, you can get a larger 32-inch monitor with the ASUS TUF Gaming curved monitor that goes for $232 after a $67 discount, or you can also choose to check out the smaller AOC 24-inch Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor that is up for grabs at $195.