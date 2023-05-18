Earlier today, we saw an interesting deal on one of Samsung’s best gaming monitors, which made us think that we should also help you score great savings on some of the best and most powerful gaming PCs on the market. For instance, you can now purchase a new Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming PC for just $1,400 after the latest $360 price drop, representing 20 percent instant savings. This VR-ready gaming PC packs AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 1TB HDD storage for outstanding power and more than enough space for your games or projects.

The Alienware Aurora R14 also comes with tons of space for you to add any upgrade you want, so you can upgrade its air cooling system to get Corsair’s Hydro X Series iCUE XH305i RGB PRO Custom Cooling Kit for $550 thanks to a $50 discount or get SABRENT’s 2TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe SSD for $150 thanks to a 17 percent discount.

Alienware Aurora R14 VR Ready Gaming PC $1400 $1760 Save $360 Alienware's Aurora R14 VR Ready Gaming PC comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, 1TB HDD storage, Wi-Fi 6 support, and other great features. $1,400 at Amazon

You can also choose a more affordable Skytech Chronos gaming PC, which now sells for $1,100 with the $200 on-page coupon. This option includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and Intel Arc A770 8GB GDDR6 graphics. Or you can choose to add the ASUS Dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 V2 OC Edition GPU to your current setup for $400 and score 31 percent savings.

Another exciting deal comes from MONOPRICE, where the 24-inch Dark Matter gaming monitor sells for just $140 thanks to a massive 39 percent discount. This may not be the largest or the best option on sale today, but it will definitely get the job done, and the best part is that it will also look amazing on your desk. This baby typically goes for $230, but today’s offer will get you $90 instant savings, so check it out and see if it catches your fancy.