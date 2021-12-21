The Alienware x17 R1, Razer Blade Stealth 13 and more gaming products are on sale

We keep finding amazing deals at Amazon.com, where we have spotted outstanding options for those looking to purchase a new gaming laptop. First up, we have the Alienware x17 R1 that is receiving a 1- percent discount that will translate to $240 savings. This means that you can purchase a new model for $2,140. The Alienware x17 R1 features a large 17.3-inch Full HD display with 360Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics, and more. This laptop comes with Windows 10 Home out of the box, but don’t worry, it comes with more than enough power to upgrade to Windows 11.

If you want a smaller gaming laptop that is also more affordable, you can check out the Razer Blade Stealth 13 that sells for $1,400 after seeing a $300 discount. This model comes with a smaller 13.3-inch OLED touch display. Inside, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics. You can also consider picking up the Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop that is receiving the same $300 savings so that you can pick one up for $1,600. This laptop comes with similar specs, as you get 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor, but you get better graphics with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6.

Alienware x17 R1 Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Logitech G915 TKL

If your budget is a bit more limited, you can also consider the MSI GF63 Thin 9SC-068 Gaming Laptop that sells for $710 after a 21 percent discount. This laptop comes with thin bezels, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 graphics that will make your 15.6-inch display deliver amazing image quality.

Finally, you can complete your setup with a new gaming keyboard, and there are several options to choose from, starting with the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. This amazing gaming keyboard currently goes for as low as $180 after a 21 percent discount that will get you $50 savings. Plus, you will also get a free Battlefield 2042 bonus code that will get you one in-game weapon skin. The Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is also on sale, and you can pick one up for just $100 after a $30 discount.