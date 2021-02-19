More deals are coming your way, and this time from Dell.com, where we find the amazing Alienware M15 R3 Gaming Laptop that’s getting a $650 discount, which leaves it available for just $1,300. This laptop comes with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6. Now, you can also go for the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop that’s getting a $210 discount, which means you can grab one for just $600. Of course, this also means that it doesn’t come as packed as the previous laptop, as you only get 2565GB SSD storage, 8GB RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6.

And if you’re looking for a desktop PC, you can check out our previous post with Mac deals, or you can also go for the Dell Vostro 5880 Desktop. It is currently selling for $999 after a $428 discount, and it comes equipped with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a 1TB SATA hard drive, and an NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GDDR5, powered by an Intel Core i7 processor.

Now, you can also get an LG monitor to make your new laptop or PC shine even more, as the LG 34-Inch 21:9 UltraWide QHD is getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $497. A more affordable option comes with the 2018 version of the LG 34-inch UltraWide 21:9 IPS Monitor with HDR10 and FreeSync that’s available for $297 after getting a $103 discount. And if you’re willing to spend a bit more to get an awesome experience, you may also want to consider the LG 32-inch UltraFine Display Ergo UHD 4K IPS Display that’s now $53 off, which leaves it up for grabs at $647.

And while you’re at it, you may also want to check out the new Alienware Low Profile RGB gaming keyboard that’s currently getting a $10 discount, which leaves it available for $120. A more affordable version is the Cooler Master SK630 White, which’s selling for $90 with $30 savings, and the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard is selling for $100 with $20 savings.