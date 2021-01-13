Alienware has announced its new laptops as well as a new Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop. The company has partnered with NVIDIA and AMD to introduce new additions to PC gaming. The Alienware m15 and m17 R4 deliver a faster and more powerful competitive edge with the next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, which have been engineered with 12-phase graphics voltage regulation. These will help in long gaming sessions.

There is up to 4TB of storage, have been engineered with 12-phase graphics voltage regulation. Plus, they come with vapor chamber technology included in every configuration for proper cooling. It is a new advantage of the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling tech designs in the company’s R4 generation. Further, the Alienware m17 R4 is ‘bringing the hertz’ with an optional 360Hz FHD panel. It delivers faster refresh rates and smoother gameplay, which will come in handy for AAA titles like Valorant and Cyberpunk 2077. Both m15/m17 laptops are available in colors Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon with a new matte finish front panel. there is a newly upgraded HDMI 2.1 connection capable of delivering 4K resolutions at 120Hz.

Coming to the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop, it features AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors with up to 16-core and new AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT series graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. It comes with cool-less upgradeable chassis now supporting up to 128GB Dual Channel HyperX FURY DDR4 RAM, which is twice the memory of previous generations. It is available in colors Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon.

Pricing & Availability:

Alienware m15 is available in the US on January 26 starting at $2,149.99 USD

Alienware m17 is available in the US on January 26 starting at $2,149.99 USD

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is available today in the US starting at $1,079.99 USD