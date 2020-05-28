Alexa voice commands are quite convenient when it comes to controlling media playback and searching content on Fire TV, but so far, they’ve been limited to Amazon’s Prime Video platform. That changes now, as the company has finally added Alexa voice command support on Fire TV for third-party apps as well.

You can now summon Alexa via the companion Fire TV remote or a connected Echo device to browse content on platforms such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, JioCinema, and Eros among others. So, the next time you want to see a TV show about a bunch of kids thwarting the apocalyptic plans of a monster, just say “Alexa, play Stranger Things on Netflix.”

In addition to searching for relevant content and browsing through the library, you can now also use Alexa voice commands to control playback on a handful of third-party apps that include YouTube, Netflix and Jio Cinema. To do so, just say something like “Alexa, rewind twenty seconds.” You can see the full list of relevant Alexa voice commands for Fire TV here.

