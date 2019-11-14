Amazon and Google have been dominating the smart speaker world for a while now. Apple is trying its best to compete, but Siri has seriously fallen behind Alexa and the Google Assistant. The latest market analysis is now showing growth for some, and a great loss for others.

The latest report from Canalys reflects how the smart speaker market has moved during this third quarter of 2019. Great news for Amazon that shipped 10.4 million units, taking 36.6% of the pie, while Google’s smart speaker’s sales went down 40%. This means that they only sold 3.5 million units, and they held 12.3% of the market share. This was a direct result of the sales numbers reached by Chinese smart speaker makers Alibaba and Baidu. Alibaba grew 77.6% in sales, while Baidu grew a whopping 290.1%, and now they hold 13.6% and 13.1% of the market share.

Canalys also reveals that most consumers go for smart speakers without displays. Only 22% of the customers chose smart speakers with displays in an overall view of the market, and Baidu was the company that sold the most smart displays, with 61% of their total sales. Whatever the case, you can currently get some smart speakers on sale right now. You only have to choose whether you want them from Google or Amazon.