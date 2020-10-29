AlefEdge has announced the launch of EdgeNet, which is a compute and delivery network that is based on its Software-Defined Mobile Edge (SD-ME) platform. The tech was announced at ShowStoppers TV. AlefEdge is enabling enterprises to adopt Open Edge across dozens of locations globally.

The company says EdgeNet is a first-of-its-kind service, which is designed to enable systems integrators, developers, and value-added resellers (VAR) to build 5G-like

applications and services over contemporary networks, and to enable enterprises to adopt them easily.

“Enterprises are accelerating their digital communications transformation strategies,” says AlefEdge Founder and CEO, Ganesh Sundaram. “The launch of EdgeNet enables the diverse community of mobile and internet innovators the ability to deliver Edge-enabled applications and 5G-like services to global enterprises quickly—through automation and rapid deployment channels.”

EdgeNet allows an enterprise to create its own 5G network and launch their own applications inside and outside of their campus. It can provide both private-to-private and private-to-public mobility and roaming services. AlefEdge’s SD-ME platform enables 5G-like immersive and intelligent applications to work over contemporary 4G LTE, CBRS, and Wi-Fi networks. To accelerate digital transformation, application developers and network programmers can take advantage of Alef’s developer program and APIs.

“Our products are already available today for easy adoption by enterprises. By abstracting out the complexity of 5G for the enterprise, the ecosystem can easily build transformative Edge services through Open Edge APIs. Soon the developer ecosystem will be able to leverage the APIs to build even more disruptive products,” said Sundaram.

“AlefEdge’s SD-ME platform offers high-speed connectivity at the Edge to application developers and enterprises,” says Rohan Joy Thomas, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.