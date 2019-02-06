Alcatel and ZTE prepare Android Pie budget phones

XDA Developers have spotted two upcoming Android Pie budget phones that should be just around the corner. First is the Alcatel 1S (not to be confused with the 1X and 1C we saw at CES), codenamed Faraday, is your standard smartphone with bezels and no notches. It is expected to run, according to the report, on the octa-core Spreadtrum SC9863A platform, aided by the Imagination Tech PowerVR GE8322 GPU. 3GB of RAM should be on-board, behind an HD+ screen with 720 x 1440 resolution.

Second, the ZTE Blade A5 2019 is somewhat similar to the Alcatel 1S above, having the same display resolution and being powered by the same SoC. However, it will only sport 1GB of RAM, making this an even more budget friendly device.

Both budget phones are expected to run Android Pie out of the box. It’s not known when the two phones will become official, or what the prices may be. MWC 2019 is around the corner, so we might just see them at their respective companies’ booths.