Alcatel ONYX makes it to Cricket Wireless for $120

Processor

MediaTek MT6739WW
Quad-core (1.5GHz Cortex-A53)
IMG PowerVR 8100 GPU

Screen Size

5.5 inches LCD
720 x 1440 (~293 ppi)

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

32GB storage + microSD up to 128GB

Camera/s

Rear: 13MP + 2MP
Front: 5MP

Battery

3,000mAh battery

Release Date

January 25th, 2019

Weight

135 grams

Operating System

Android 8.1 Oreo

Post-CES 2019, TCL’s Alcatel is ready to bring out its updated phones to the prepaid market. Enter Cricket Wireless as it takes on the Alcatel Onyx.

It’s a modest yet capable offering with a MediaTek chipset, dual rear cameras, a 3,000mAh battery, a 1W speaker, facial recognition and fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack and micro-USB port. The 720p extra-tall display, as with others in the series, comes from within TCL itself.

Spec for spec, it’s a lot like the Alcatel 1X (2019), but we’ve got double the storage on this device.

The ONYX is available from today in stores and online for $119.99.

