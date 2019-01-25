Alcatel ONYX makes it to Cricket Wireless for $120
MediaTek MT6739WW
Quad-core (1.5GHz Cortex-A53)
IMG PowerVR 8100 GPU
5.5 inches LCD
720 x 1440 (~293 ppi)
2GB RAM
32GB storage + microSD up to 128GB
Rear: 13MP + 2MP
Front: 5MP
3,000mAh battery
January 25th, 2019
135 grams
Android 8.1 Oreo
Post-CES 2019, TCL’s Alcatel is ready to bring out its updated phones to the prepaid market. Enter Cricket Wireless as it takes on the Alcatel Onyx.
It’s a modest yet capable offering with a MediaTek chipset, dual rear cameras, a 3,000mAh battery, a 1W speaker, facial recognition and fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack and micro-USB port. The 720p extra-tall display, as with others in the series, comes from within TCL itself.
Spec for spec, it’s a lot like the Alcatel 1X (2019), but we’ve got double the storage on this device.
The ONYX is available from today in stores and online for $119.99.
