Alcatel ONYX makes it to Cricket Wireless for $120

Post-CES 2019, TCL’s Alcatel is ready to bring out its updated phones to the prepaid market. Enter Cricket Wireless as it takes on the Alcatel Onyx.

It’s a modest yet capable offering with a MediaTek chipset, dual rear cameras, a 3,000mAh battery, a 1W speaker, facial recognition and fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack and micro-USB port. The 720p extra-tall display, as with others in the series, comes from within TCL itself.

Spec for spec, it’s a lot like the Alcatel 1X (2019), but we’ve got double the storage on this device.

The ONYX is available from today in stores and online for $119.99.