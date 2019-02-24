Alcatel 3, Alcatel 3L, Alcatel 1S, and Alcatel 3T 10 go official

As expected, Alcatel (TCL) brought a handful of devices to Barcelona. We’ve got the Alcatel 3T 10 tablet, and the Alcatel 3, Alcatel 3L and Alcatel 1S phones.

Alcatel 3

First, the Alcatel 3 (image above, gallery below), which will be available in Q2 for €159 (3+32GB version) and €189 (4+64GB version). Color options include Gradient Black Blue and Gradient Blue Purple. The phone features an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chip, either 3- and 4GB of RAM, as well as 32- and 64GB storage options.

The screen is a 5.94-inch unit with a tiny notch, HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There’s a dual-camera system on the back, comprised of a 13MP and a 5MP shooter, and the front-facer is an 8MP unit. The Alcatel 3 ships with Android 8.1 Oreo, and it’s powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

Alcatel 3L

The Alcatel 3L (gallery below) will also be available in the second quarter. Pricing starts at €139, and will be available in Anthracite black and Metallic blue color options. It shares many of the specs of the Alcatel 3 above. In some regions, it will feature a fingerprint scanner on the back, while in others, it won’t.

It is powered by a quad-core octa-core Snapdragon 429 chip, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It has the same dual-camera system (13MP+5MP) and the same front-facer (8MP) like the Alcatel 3 above, and it’s powered by the same 3,500mAh battery. The display is also the same: a 5.94-inch unit with a mini notch, HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Alcatel 1S

The Alcatel 1S (gallery below) will also become available in the second quarter of 2019. Pricing starts at €109, and color options include Black, Blue, Rose and Gold brushed metallic finish.

It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core chip, and packs 3GB of RAM as well as 32GB of storage. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9, it’s a 5.5-inch panel and has an HD+ resolution of 720×1440 pixels. A 13MP+2MP pair of shooters resides on the back, while the front-facer is a 5MP unit. It ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box, and it’s powered by a 3,060mAh battery. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back for biometric security.

Alcatel 3T 10

Last, but not least, the Alcatel 3T 10 tablet (galery below), which will be available later this year. Pricing starts at €179, and will also be available at that time as a bundle with the Audio Station, starting at €229.

We’re looking at a 10-inch tablet with front-firing speakers and cellular capabilities. While the official press release doesn’t specify the kind of processor powering it, the Alcatel 3T 10 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The ten-inch panel is an IPS unit with 800×1280 pixel resolution, and for those who really want to take pictures with a tablet there’s a main 2MP shooter on the back, and an identical one on the front.

The battery is rated 4,080mAh but you can add 2,000mAh more when you connect the Audio Station. It has two 5W speakers and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.