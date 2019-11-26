Alcatel 3V
Author
Tags

Announced at the beginning of the month, the Alcatel 3V (2019) is now available in the United States on Metro by T-Mobile.

Not to be confused with last year’s Alcatel 3V, the 2019 version packs a 6.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) IPS display, and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6762 chip.

With 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage, the Alcatel 3V has a 16MP + 5MP dual-camera system on the back, on top of the fingerprint scanner, with an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.

Battery is rated 4000mAh, and Elegant Black is the color option in which it is available, going for $!89.99.

You May Also Like
honor v30 5g

HONOR V30 5G leaks in real-life hands-on pictures

Set for official unveiling today, November 26, alongside the MagicWatch 2, the HONOR V30 5G has been leaked both in new real life pictures.
MediaTek 5G chipset

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC announced as part of a new family

After announcing its Intel partnership yesterday, MediaTek today officially introduces Dimensity, the chip-maker’s most advanced 5G chipset line-up.

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy S11E Getting a STOVE and CURVES?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the leaked design of the Samsung Galaxy S11E, the specs in the Galaxy S11 5G and more